Russia Registers 14,861 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:46 PM

Russia registered 14,861 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 15,089 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,057,698, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Russia registered 14,861 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 15,089 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,057,698, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 14,861 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,595 cases (10.7 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,057,698, with the rate of increase at 0.

37 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,963 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,139 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,130 new cases, down from 1,134 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 884 new cases, up from 842 on Thursday.

The response center reported 502 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 507 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 79,696.

Total recoveries increased by 18,765 over the given period and reached 3,577,907.

