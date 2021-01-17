UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 7 Breaches - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 15 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered seven truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities has recorded 15 cases of opening fire (14 of them according to the Syrian side) in provinces: Idlib - 6, Latakia -5, Aleppo - 2, Hama - 2. The Turkish part of the representative office has recorded seven incidents of opening fire (the Russian part of the representative office has confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 117 Syrian refugees, including 35 women and 60 children, had come back from Lebanon in the last 24 hours through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints. Along with that, no refugees crossed back into Syria from Jordan.

In addition, engineering units of the Syrian armed forces cleared 1.9 hectares (2.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, having defused 12 explosive devices.

