Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations In Syria - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:00 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 15 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered seven truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 15 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered seven truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities has recorded 15 cases of opening fire (14 of them according to the Syrian side) in provinces: Idlib - 9, Latakia - 2, Hama - 3, Aleppo - 1.

The Turkish part of the representative office has recorded seven incidents of opening fire (the Russian part of the representative office has confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

More Stories From World

