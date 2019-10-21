UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 01:28 PM

Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 15 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 14 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 15 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 14 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 15 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (3), Idlib (3), Aleppo (7), and Hama (2).

The Turkish side has registered 14 cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Aleppo (3), Latakia (3), Idlib (5) and Hama (3)," the ministry's Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted one humanitarian operation over the given period, distributing 750 food sets with a total weight of over 3.7 tonnes in the settlement of Bustan, located in Al Suwayda province, the center added.

