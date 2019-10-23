UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:35 PM

Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

He Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 15 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 27 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 15 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 27 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 15 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: three in Idlib, four in Aleppo, five in Latakia, three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 27 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: six in Hama, three in Aleppo, seven in Idlib, 11 in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted one humanitarian operation over the given period, distributing 500 food sets with a total weight of over 2.45 tonnes in the Hama province, the center added.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Refugee Weight

Recent Stories

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors 25 top performing clients in ..

14 minutes ago

Bangladesh women cricket team arrived on a tour of ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

21 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

21 minutes ago

Japanese PM receives Hazza bin Zayed

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.