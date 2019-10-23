Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 15 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 27 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 15 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: three in Idlib, four in Aleppo, five in Latakia, three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 27 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: six in Hama, three in Aleppo, seven in Idlib, 11 in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted one humanitarian operation over the given period, distributing 500 food sets with a total weight of over 2.45 tonnes in the Hama province, the center added.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.