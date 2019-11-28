UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:04 PM

Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 15 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded two ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 15 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded two ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 15 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely six in Idlib, three in Aleppo, three in Latakia and three in Hama. The Turkish party has registered two cases of firing in provinces, namely, one in Aleppo and one in Hama," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The military added that it held two humanitarian actions over the given period, delivering 350 food sets with a total weight of 2.48 tonnes to the residents of Malikiyah settlement of Idlib province, and 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.9 tonnes to the residents of the settlement of Tall Ghazal in Al-Hasakah province.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

