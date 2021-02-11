Russia Registers 15,038 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 15,038 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 15,019 the day before, taking the tally to 4,027,748, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Russia registered 15,038 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 15,019 the day before, taking the tally to 4,027,748, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 15,038 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 regions, including 1,672 cases (11.1 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,027,748, with the rate of increase at 0.37 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,040 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,441 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,127 new cases, down from 1,169 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 721 new cases, up from 650 on Wednesday.

No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 553 coronavirus fatalities, up from 536 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 78,687.

Total recoveries count 3,538,422 after 21,961 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 22,575 the day before.