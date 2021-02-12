Russia Registers 15,089 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russia registered 15,089 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 15,038 the day before, taking the tally to 4,042,837, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 15,089 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,764 cases (11.7 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,042,837, with the rate of increase at 0.37 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,139 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 2,040 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St.

Petersburg with 1,134 new cases, up from 1,127 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 842 new cases, up from 721 on Thursday.

The response center reported 507 coronavirus fatalities, up from 553 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 79,194.

Total recoveries count 3,559,142 after 20,720 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 21,961 the day before.

According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 106 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 643,718 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.