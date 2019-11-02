Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 16 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 26 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 16 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 26 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 16 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely seven in Idlib, two in Aleppo, five in Latakia and two in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 26 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces: six in Idlib, 14 in Latakia, four in Hama and two in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Russian military carried out no humanitarian operations over the given period.

Meanwhile, almost 740 Syrian refugees have returned back home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 739 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign countries: 171 people, including 51 women and 88 children, have returned from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 568 people, including 170 women and 290 children, have returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Since January 1, 2019, more than 36,000 refugees have returned back to Syria.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.