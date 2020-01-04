Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 16 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 16 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 16 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: six in Latakia, two in Aleppo, five in Idlib and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered eight cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: two in Aleppo, five in Idlib, one in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

There were no humanitarian operations conducted by the Russian center for Syria reconciliation over the given period.

Meanwhile, over 350 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 351 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 142 people ([including] 43 women and 72 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 209 people ([including] 63 women and 107 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the ministry said.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory and defused 27 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the ministry stated.