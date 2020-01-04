UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 04:01 PM

Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 16 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 16 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 16 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: six in Latakia, two in Aleppo, five in Idlib and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered eight cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: two in Aleppo, five in Idlib, one in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

There were no humanitarian operations conducted by the Russian center for Syria reconciliation over the given period.

Meanwhile, over 350 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 351 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 142 people ([including] 43 women and 72 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 209 people ([including] 63 women and 107 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the ministry said.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory and defused 27 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the ministry stated.

Related Topics

Firing Army Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

DC orders for continuing dengue related activities ..

2 minutes ago

'RTI law key to preserving fundamental rights of c ..

2 minutes ago

Shutdown notice

2 minutes ago

Tax Amendment Ordinance to promote trade, facilita ..

2 minutes ago

Two held for preparing fake land-registries

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.