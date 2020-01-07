UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 16 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 15 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 16 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 15 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 16 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: four in Latakia, five in Aleppo and seven in Idlib. The Turkish side has registered 15 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: eight in Aleppo, five in Idlib, and two in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian center for Syria reconciliation has held one humanitarian operation over the given period, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 1,035 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 212 people ([including] 64 women and 108 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 823 people ([including] 247 women and 420 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry said.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 2.3 hectares (5.7 acres) of territory and defused 31 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the ministry stated.

