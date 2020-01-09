Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 16 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 16 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 16 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: seven in Idlib, four in Latakia, three in Hama and two in Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered 12 ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: seven in Aleppo, four in Idlib and one in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 250 food sets with a total weight of 1.21 tonnes to the residents of Daraa province's settlement of Elmismyah, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, almost 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, 1,176 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 204 people (including 62 women and 104 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 972 people (including 181 women and 308 children) returned from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint" the ministry said.

Apart from that, 163 internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the past 24 hours, the bulletin read on.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Syrian armed forces' engineering units have cleared 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of land, destroying 43 explosive devices, over the past 24 hours.