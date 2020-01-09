UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:16 PM

Russia Registers 16 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 16 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 16 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 16 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: seven in Idlib, four in Latakia, three in Hama and two in Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered 12 ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: seven in Aleppo, four in Idlib and one in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 250 food sets with a total weight of 1.21 tonnes to the residents of Daraa province's settlement of Elmismyah, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, almost 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, 1,176 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 204 people (including 62 women and 104 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 972 people (including 181 women and 308 children) returned from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint" the ministry said.

Apart from that, 163 internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the past 24 hours, the bulletin read on.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Syrian armed forces' engineering units have cleared 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of land, destroying 43 explosive devices, over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee Weight Arab

Recent Stories

UK-Spanish airline giant IAG says CEO Willie Walsh ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia equips forest rangers with guns in illeg ..

2 minutes ago

BBIS Controller pledges for elimination copying sy ..

2 minutes ago

Huawei’s Midrange Killer HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 Go ..

52 minutes ago

Teens under 18-year of age could not be able to  ..

52 minutes ago

Iran Analyzing Black Box of Crashed Ukrainian Boei ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.