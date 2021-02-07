UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 16,048 COVID-19 Cases, Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Russia registered 16,048 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 16,627 the day before, taking the tally to  3,967,281, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 16,048 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,741 cases (10.8 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,967,281 with the rate of increase at 0.

41 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,028 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,214 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,175 new cases, down from 1,248 the day before.

The response center reported 432 coronavirus fatalities, down from 497 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 76,661.

Total recoveries count 3,456,210 after 19,884 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from almost 23,000 the day before.

