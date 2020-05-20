UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 1.665Mln Unemployed - Deputy Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:42 PM

Russia has registered 1.665 million unemployed so far, there are some difficulties on the job market, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Russia has registered 1.665 million unemployed so far, there are some difficulties on the job market, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday.

"We understand that there are difficulties on the job market, we see it, we monitor this daily, the way the situation is developing.

As of yesterday, the number of registered unemployed increased to 1.665 million, which is 29.5 percent higher than when we started," Golikova said at a meeting of the upper chamber of the parliament.

