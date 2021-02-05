Russia Registers 16,688 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russia registered 16,688 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 16,714 the day before, taking the tally to 3,934,606, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 16,688 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,851 cases (11.1 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,934,606 with the rate of increase at 0.43 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,032 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,095 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St.

Petersburg with 1,463 new cases, down from 1,571 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 946 new cases, up from 831 on Thursday.

The response center reported 527 coronavirus fatalities, up from 521 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 75,732.

Total recoveries count 3,413,495 after 23,582 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 24,546 the day before.

According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 103.6 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 625,196 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.