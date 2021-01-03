UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 17 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 5 - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Russia Registers 17 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 5 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 17 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered five, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 17 cases of opening fire (16 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-7, Latakia-6, Hama-1 and Aleppo-3.

The Turkish part of the representation stated 5 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Sunday Refugee

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

3 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.