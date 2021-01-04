UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 17 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 9 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 17 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered nine truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities has recorded 17 cases of opening fire (13 of them based on data provided by the Syrian side) in the following provinces: 10 in Idlib, five in Latakia, one in Hama, and one in Aleppo. The Turkish part of the representative office has recorded nine incidents of opening fire (the Russian part of the representative office has confirmed none of them)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

A further 282 Syrian refugees, including 85 women and 144 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the defense ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 13 explosive devices.

