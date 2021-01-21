Russia Registers 17 Ceasefire Violations in Syria - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 17 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 17 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities has recorded 17 cases of opening fire (15 of them according to the Syrian side) in provinces: Idlib - 8, Latakia -2, Hama - 5, Aleppo - 2. The Turkish part of the representative office has recorded five incidents of opening fire (the Russian part of the representative office has confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 54 Syrian refugees, including 17 women and 27 children, had come back from Lebanon in the last 24 hours through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints. Along with that, no refugees crossed back into Syria from Jordan.

In addition, engineering units of the Syrian armed forces cleared 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, having defused 31 explosive devices.