Russia Registers 17 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 5 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 17 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 17 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 17 facts of opening fire (15 of them according to the Syrian side) in the following provinces: seven in Idlib, four in Latakia, three in Hama, and three in Aleppo. The Turkish part of the representative office reported five instances of opening fire, none of which were confirmed by the Russian part of the representative office," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Additionally, a further 48 Syrian refugees, including 15 women and 25 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tal-Kalah checkpoints, the ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in war-torn Syria. Russia regularly conducts humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.