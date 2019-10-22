UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 17 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 17 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 11 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 17 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 11 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 17 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: six in Idlib, four in Aleppo, five in Latakia, two in Hama.

The Turkish side has registered 11 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: seven in Hama, two in Aleppo, one in Idlib, one in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

