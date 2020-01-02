UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 17 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Thu 02nd January 2020

Russia Registers 17 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 17 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 17 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 10 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 17 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: six in Latakia, five in Aleppo, five in Idlib and one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 10 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: six in Idlib and four in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

No humanitarian operations have been held in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

