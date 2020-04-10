Russia Registers 1,786 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russia has registered 1,786 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count surging to 11,917, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has recorded 1,786 COVID-19 cases in 57 regions," the center said, adding that the country has so far confirmed 11,917 COVID-19 cases in 82 regions.

Of all the new cases, 1,124 have been registered in Moscow, 182 in Moscow region and 58 in the Komi Republic.

The death toll has increased by 18 to 94 over the past 24 hours.

A total of 97 people have recovered from the coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals across Russia over the past 24 hours, the center said, adding that the total number of recoveries has reached 795.

