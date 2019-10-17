Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 18 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 18 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday.

"[Over the last 24 hours], the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 18 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: five in Aleppo, four in Idlib, five in Latakia and four in Hama.

The Turkish side has registered 16 cases of opening fire in the [Syrian] province: three in Hama, nine in Idlib, two in Aleppo and two in Latakia," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.