UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 01:59 PM

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 18 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 18 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday.

"[Over the last 24 hours], the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 18 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: five in Aleppo, four in Idlib, five in Latakia and four in Hama.

The Turkish side has registered 16 cases of opening fire in the [Syrian] province: three in Hama, nine in Idlib, two in Aleppo and two in Latakia," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Refugee

Recent Stories

Justice Isa says President, PM have no right to su ..

13 minutes ago

Palestinian Rams Car Into Israeli Border Patrol Ve ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes to Sign Mutual Visa Recognition Deal ..

2 minutes ago

Nearly 100 People Injured in Catalonia Unrest on W ..

2 minutes ago

Prince William, his wife Princess Kate arrive in L ..

45 minutes ago

Dengue incoming patients in declining trend at FGP ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.