UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:11 PM

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 18 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 24 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 18 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 24 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Friday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 18 cases of firing, namely seven in the province of Idlib, four in Aleppo, six in Latakia and one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 24 cases of ceasefire violations, namely 14 in the province of Idlib, four in Latakia, two in Hama and four in Aleppo," the center said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Russian military has not carried out any humanitarian operations over the given period.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo

Recent Stories

Prince William, Princess Kate arrive in Islamabad

12 minutes ago

Indian soldier killed in exchange of fire with Ban ..

1 minute ago

100 percent recovery of luxury house tax by Excise ..

1 minute ago

Donald Trump inaugurates new Louis Vuitton US site

1 minute ago

Prince William, Kate Middleton leave for Islamabad ..

2 minutes ago

Larkana defeat an eye-opener for PPP: Khyber Pakht ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.