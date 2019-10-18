Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 18 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 24 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Friday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 18 cases of firing, namely seven in the province of Idlib, four in Aleppo, six in Latakia and one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 24 cases of ceasefire violations, namely 14 in the province of Idlib, four in Latakia, two in Hama and four in Aleppo," the center said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Russian military has not carried out any humanitarian operations over the given period.