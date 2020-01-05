Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 18 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 19 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 18 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 10 in Idlib, five in Latakia, two in Aleppo and one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 19 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: 15 in Idlib, two in Aleppo, two in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian center for Syria reconciliation has held one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 250 food sets with a total weight of 1,200 kilograms (2,600 Pounds) to the residents of a settlement in Deir ez-Zor province, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, over 450 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 488 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 212 people ([including] 64 women and 108 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 276 people ([including] 83 women and 141 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the ministry said.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of territory and defused 33 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the ministry stated.