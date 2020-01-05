UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 03:50 PM

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 18 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 19 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 18 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 10 in Idlib, five in Latakia, two in Aleppo and one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 19 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: 15 in Idlib, two in Aleppo, two in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian center for Syria reconciliation has held one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 250 food sets with a total weight of 1,200 kilograms (2,600 Pounds) to the residents of a settlement in Deir ez-Zor province, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, over 450 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 488 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 212 people ([including] 64 women and 108 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 276 people ([including] 83 women and 141 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the ministry said.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of territory and defused 33 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the ministry stated.

Related Topics

Firing Army Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee Weight Arab

Recent Stories

Two new solar-powered ENOC service stations open i ..

36 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

16 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.