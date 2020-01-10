UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:09 PM

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 18 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 7 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 18 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: seven in Idlib, five in Aleppo, four in Latakia and two in Hama.

The Turkish side has registered 7 ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: five in Aleppo and two in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted three humanitarian operations over the given period, delivering 650 food sets with a total weight of 3.15 tonnes to the residents of settlements of Shahba and al-Auda in Aleppo and the settlement of Kalta in Raqqa, the ministry added.

