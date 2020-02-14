Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 18 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded no truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 18 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded no truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 18 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: seven in Latakia, four in Idlib, four in Hama and three in Aleppo. The Turkish side has not registered any truce breaches," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that Russian military had held two humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring, over 850 Syrian refugees have returned to their home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, 859 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 224 people, including 67 women and 114 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 635 people, including 191 women and 324 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Russian medics provided assistance to 102 Syrian citizens, including 36 children, in the city of Kobane in the province of Aleppo and Qamishli in Hasakah province.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of land and destroyed 30 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center added.

Along with Turkey and Iran, Russia is a ceasefire guarantor in conflict-affected Syria. Russia also carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of refugees.