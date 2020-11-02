Russia Registers 18,257 New Covid-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia registered 18,257 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,655,038, the response center said Monday.

On Sunday, 18,665 new infections in 24 hours were reported across the country.

Moscow continues to report the highest daily increase in infections among Russian region. However, Monday's 4,796 cases is a decrease compared to Sunday's� 5, 261 cases.

In the last 24 hours, officials recorded 238 deaths of patients with the coronavirus and 10,360 recoveries.