Russia Registers 18,554 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Russia recorded 18,554 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 18,891 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,140,070, the Federal response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 18,554 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,332 cases (7.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.26%.

The highest number of new cases was registered in St. Petersburg ” 1,597 infections. It was followed by Moscow with 1,592 cases and the Moscow region with 718 cases.

The response center reported 788 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 796 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 192,749.

In the same 24 hours, 14,497 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 17,888 the day before, bringing the total to 6,389,657.

