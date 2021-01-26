Russia Registers 19 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 19 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 13 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 19 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 13 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 19 cases of opening fire (confirmed by the Syrian side - 16) in provinces: Idlib - 13, Latakia - 2, Aleppo - 2, Hama - 2. The Turkish part of the representative office recorded 13 incidents of opening fire (none of them were confirmed by the Russian part of the representative office)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the past 24 hours.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 53 Syrian refugees, including 16 women and 27 children, had come back from Lebanon in the last 24 hours through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalakh checkpoints. Along with that, no refugees crossed back into Syria from Jordan.

In the past 24 hours, 629 refugees returned to their places of permanent residence.

In addition, engineering units of the Syrian armed forces cleared 2.7 hectares (6.6 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, having defused 13 explosive devices.