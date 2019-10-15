Russia Registers 19 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 19 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 27 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 19 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 27 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 19 cases of firing, namely six in the province of Idlib, three in Aleppo, seven in Latakia and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 27 cases of ceasefire violations, namely 17 in the province of Idlib, two in Latakia, six in Hama and two in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria has not carried out any humanitarian operations over the given period.