Russia Registers 19 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 19 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 18 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 19 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely four in Idlib, four in Aleppo, seven in Latakia and four in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 18 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces: four in Idlib, six in Latakia, four in Hama, and four in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Russian military had held two humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period, delivering 1,000 food sets to residents of in the Quneitra and Latakia provinces.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.