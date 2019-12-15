Russia Registers 19 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 19 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 19 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely nine in Idlib, five in Latakia, four in Aleppo and one in Hama. The Turkish side of the commission registered 12 cases of firing in provinces, namely 11 in Idlib and one in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Moreover, the commission held three humanitarian actions over the given period, and food sets were delivered to civilians in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Tartus and Aleppo.

The conflict in Syria between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations has been ongoing since 2011. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement. In January 2018, another landmark agreement to form the constitutional committee was reached among the sides to the Syrian conflict in the Russian city of Sochi.