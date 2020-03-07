Russia Registers 19 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 19 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded one breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 19 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded one breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 19 cases of firing in the provinces of: Idlib-3, Latakia-7, Aleppo-9. The Turkish side has registered 1 case of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

It added that the Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that over 860 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 865 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 288 people (including 68 women and 116 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 637 people (including 191 women and 325 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," it said.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 1.9 hectares (4.6 acres) of land and destroyed 27 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.