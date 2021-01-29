Russia Registers 19,238 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russia registered 19,238 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 19,138 the day before, taking the tally to 3,813,048, the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 19,238 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 2,203 cases (11.5 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,813,048, with the rate of increase at 0.51 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,799 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,897 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,284 cases, up from 2,128 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,044 new cases, up from 939 on Thursday.

The response center reported 534 coronavirus fatalities, up from 575 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 72,185.

Total recoveries count 3,255,462 after 26,204 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 26,775 the day before.