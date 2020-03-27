Russia Registers 196 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russia has registered 196 new COVID-19 cases in 16 regions over the past 24 hours, with the total count now reaching 1,036, and one fatality of a COVID-19-positive patient, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has registered 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 16 regions," the center said in a statement, adding that the country currently has 1,036 cases in 58 regions.

"One fatality has been registered in Moscow. The death toll has reached three," the center added.

According to the response center, 157 of the new cases were registered in Moscow.

Seven people have been discharged from hospitals across Russia due to recovering from COVID-19, the center went on to say. The total number of people who have recovered has reached 45.