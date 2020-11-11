UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 19,851 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:15 PM

Russia has registered 19,851 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 20,977 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,836,960, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia has registered 19,851 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 20,977 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,836,960, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 19,851 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 4,932 (24.9 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 1,836,960.

Moscow reported 4,477 COVID-19 cases, down from 5,902 yesterday.

This is the highest daily increase of all Russia's regions, followed by St. Petersburg with 1,574 cases (up from 1,485 yesterday) and Moscow region with 701 cases (up from 685 yesterday).

The response center reported a new single-day record of 432 coronavirus fatalities, up from 368 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 31,593.

The daily discharges also hit a new record, as 18,616 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 15,600 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,369,357.

