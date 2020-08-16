UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 1 Breach - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 03:20 PM

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 1 Breach - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered three ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered one such breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded two facts of opening fire in the Aleppo province. The Turkish side of the mission registered one fact of opening fire in the province of Latakia," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had not carried out any humanitarian operations over the past day.

Additionally, a further 320 Syrian refugees, including 97 women and 165 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 32 explosive items.

Russia continues to provide humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of Syria as the long-running conflict in the middle Eastern country continues.

