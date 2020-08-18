Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 4 Breaches - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered four such breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded two facts of opening fire in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces. The Turkish side of the mission registered four facts of opening fire in the province of Idlib (2) and Aleppo (2)," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had not carried out any humanitarian operations over the past day.

Additionally, a further 335 Syrian refugees, including 100 women and 171 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) of territory in the provinces of Duma and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel defused 28 explosive items.

Russia continues to provide humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of Syria as the long-running conflict in the middle Eastern country continues.