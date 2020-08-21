UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records No Breaches - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:28 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

"The Russian side of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded two facts of opening fire in the Aleppo province. The Turkish side of the mission did not register facts of opening fire," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had carried out two humanitarian operations over the past day, delivering 880 food kits to residents of two settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah.

Additionally, a further 396 Syrian refugees, including 118 women and 202 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel defused 22 explosive items.

