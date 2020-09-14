Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records No Breaches

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for the consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded two facts of opening fire in the provinces: one in Aleppo and one in Idlib. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said.

The ministry added that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had carried out three humanitarian operations over the past day, delivering 880 food kits to residents of Idlib and Al-Hasakah provinces.

Additionally, 432 Syrian refugees, including 130 women and 220 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the ministry said in a separate bulletin, noting that two refugees returned to their places of permanent residence over the past day.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces also cleared a combined 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 50 explosive devices.