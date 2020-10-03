Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side did not record any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 2 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Idlib-1; Aleppo-1. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said.

The ministry added that its Center for Syrian Reconciliation had not carried out any humanitarian operations over the past day.

Additionally, 670 Syrian refugees, including 170 women and 289 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the ministry said in a separate bulletin, noting that five refugees returned to their places of permanent residence over the past day.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 20 explosive devices.