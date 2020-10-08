UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 4 - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:22 PM

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 4 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered four, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered four, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 2 facts of opening fire in Idlib province (according to the Syrian side - 30, of them: 25 - in the Idlib province, 5 - in the Latakia province). The Turkish part of the mission recorded 4 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that there were four humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, 432 refugees (including: 130 women and 220 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints. There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

