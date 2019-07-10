Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered two truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded eight ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered two cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (1) and Latakia (1). The Turkish side has registered eight cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (6), Aleppo (1), and Idlib (1)," the center said in its bulletin.

In addition, Russian military have held one humanitarian action in the Qarim Djuzmani district of Aleppo, giving out 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.420 tonnes, the center noted.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria has remained the same and totals 2,531, according to the bulletin. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

The Syrian conflict has been ongoing since 2011. Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus guarantee safety for returning Syrian refugees.