Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire registered two truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019)

"Over the past 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement registered two cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (1), Hama (1).

The Turkish side registered eight cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (3), Idlib (2), Aleppo (3)" the center said in its daily bulletin.

Over the given period, the Reconciliation Center did not carry out any humanitarian actions, the bulletin added.

Moscow, which has actively assisted Damascus throughout the civil war, now helps Syrian authorities with the postwar reconstruction of the country and the repatriation of refugees.