Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire registered two truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side recorded 11 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement registered two cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (1), Latakia (1). The Turkish side registered 11 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Hama (3), Idlib (1), Aleppo (7)" the center said in its daily bulletin.

Moscow, which has actively assisted Damascus throughout the civil war, now helps Syrian authorities with the postwar reconstruction of the country and the repatriation of refugees.