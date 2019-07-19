Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Registers 5 - Russian Military

The Russia has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria within the last 24 hours, while Turkey has registered five, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria reported in its bulletin on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The Russia has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria within the last 24 hours, while Turkey has registered five, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria reported in its bulletin on Friday.

In 2016, Russia has created the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria to monitor the situation in the country and to facilitate peaceful solution to the conflict.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered two cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (1) and Latakia (1).

The Turkish side has registered five cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Hama (4), Aleppo (1)," the bulletin said.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war multiple attempts to institute a ceasefire have been attempted with little to no success. The fourth attempt began on May 6, 2017, with Russia, Turkey and Iran acting as guarantors. It included creation of four de-escalation zones. The fifth one began on July 9, 2017, instituting a ceasefire in the south of Syria. It was brokered by Russia, Jordan and the United States.