UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Registers 5 - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:06 PM

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Registers 5 - Russian Military

The Russia has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria within the last 24 hours, while Turkey has registered five, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria reported in its bulletin on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The Russia has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria within the last 24 hours, while Turkey has registered five, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria reported in its bulletin on Friday.

In 2016, Russia has created the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria to monitor the situation in the country and to facilitate peaceful solution to the conflict.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered two cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (1) and Latakia (1).

The Turkish side has registered five cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Hama (4), Aleppo (1)," the bulletin said.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war multiple attempts to institute a ceasefire have been attempted with little to no success. The fourth attempt began on May 6, 2017, with Russia, Turkey and Iran acting as guarantors. It included creation of four de-escalation zones. The fifth one began on July 9, 2017, instituting a ceasefire in the south of Syria. It was brokered by Russia, Jordan and the United States.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Aleppo United States May July 2017 2016 Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE denounces terrorist attack near Kabul Universi ..

7 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh: UAE places cultural exchanges with ..

37 minutes ago

Registration of 1252 NGOs canceled in Faisalabad

48 minutes ago

Thieves make noise: Shehbaz Gill

52 seconds ago

Stock markets downbeat on growth concerns

3 minutes ago

'An attack on all of us': anime fans reel after de ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.