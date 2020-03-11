UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:19 PM

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded three breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded three breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission considering issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 2 cases of firing in the province of Latakia. The Turkish side has registered 3 cases of ceasefire violations - one in Idlib, one in Latakia, one in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

It added that the Russian military had held one humanitarian operation in the province of Idlib over the given period. A total of 410 food sets have been issued.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that over 760 Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 761 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 203 people (including 61 women and 103 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 558 people (including 167 women and 285 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," it said.

One internally displaced Syrian refugee returned to the permanent residence over the given period, the military added.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) of land and destroyed 35 explosive devices.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

