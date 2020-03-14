UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The Russian military has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey has not recorded any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russia-Turkey Commission considering issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 2 cases of firing in the provinces of: Idlib-1 and Latakia-1.

The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Russian military had held no humanitarian operations over the given period.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Syria Russia Turkey

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

49 minutes ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

1 hour ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s main tourist attractions to be te ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.