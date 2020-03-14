Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The Russian military has registered two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey has not recorded any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russia-Turkey Commission considering issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 2 cases of firing in the provinces of: Idlib-1 and Latakia-1.

The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Russian military had held no humanitarian operations over the given period.