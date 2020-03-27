UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:06 PM

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded two ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has not recorded any truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to the ceasefire violation has registered two cases of firing: one in Idlib and one in the Latakia province. The Turkish side has not registered any cases of firing," the bulletin says.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that no Syrian refugees had returned to their home country from Lebanon and Jordan over the last 24 hours.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.1 more hectares (4.9 acres) of territory of mines and defused 60 explosive devices, the bulletin added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

